Rita Ora considers the Artful Dodger to be her "inner ego" and could relate to her role in 'Twist' because of her London upbringing.
The 30-year-old star plays a female incarnation of the character, named Dodge, in 'Twist' - a new take of CHARLES DICKENS' classic tale 'Oliver Twist' - and admitted she identified with the character because of her upbringing in London.
Rita said: "He was almost like my alter ego, my inner ego. You know, I grew up in West London. I grew up in a council estate, it was definitely something that I was familiar with in that sense.
"It was just actually fun because I got to be, kind of, gangster with it all. And it was really cool to be able to, like, boss people around a little bit."
Rita revealed that she tried to do her stunts "as much as possible" and she was impressed with co-star Raff Law's efforts.
Speaking on The Hits Radio Breakfast Show with Fleur East, the pop star explained: "Yeah, there were stunts on set, professionals. But to be fair, I tried to do my own as much as possible.
"But to be honest, Raff Law did a lot of his own stunts. And I was so impressed. If I could learn, I would definitely do it, you know. I definitely would love to learn."
Rita revealed that she loves getting "absorbed" in characters and revealed that she loves doing film as much as she does music.
She said: "I think why I love doing film now so much, as much as music, is that I genuinely can get absorbed into the character and not have to explain why I look the way I look.
"I always have been like that with fashion. I've never really explained why I dress how I dress."
