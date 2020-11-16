Rita Ora reportedly bagged a six-figure paycheque for her Queen of JD ad.

The 'Let You Love Me' hitmaker stars alongside the likes of Virgil Van Dijk, Aitch, WizKid, Mabel, AJ Tracey and Maya Jama in fashion retail company JD Sports' Christmas campaign.

And, as per The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, the 29-year-old pop star - who also features in campaigns for homeware brand Terrys and telecoms company EE - earned mega bucks for the gig.

An insider told the tabloid: “Rita’s a force to be reckoned with in the music industry but when it comes to her personal brand she’s priceless. Companies are clamouring to work with her and the cheques they’re signing will make sure she’s sitting pretty for a long time.

“Her latest contract with JD Sports has landed her a decent six-figure sum, while she signed off easy money deals for ads on social media including with EE and a second collection of her homeware range.

“Rita has more than 22million com- bined followers on social media and because of her image everyone wants to work with her.”

Rita said of working with JD: "I’m obsessed with trainers and streetwear and I’ve shopped in JD ever since I was a kid, so to star in their Christmas campaign and be crowned the Queen of JD is a big deal for me- I can’t wait to see the new campaign on TV! I hope everyone can take some style inspiration from our comfy Christmas looks this year and see that even if you’re at home, you can still look glamorous and add some festive sparkle to the season."

Stephen White, Group Marketing Director ofJD Plc, shared: "JD is a community and a destination, our consumer is always at the heart of our brand and the embodiment of JD as a business, so this Christmas we are delighted to partner with a powerful collective of Global talent across the world of Music, Fashion and Sport to bring some Christmas feel good factor and unity in these challenging times- I AM JD!"