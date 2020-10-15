Rita Ora and Lewis Capaldi have been working on a collaboration, according to a music industry source.
Rita Ora and Lewis Capaldi have reportedly been working on a collaboration in a west London studio.
The 29-year-old singer and Lewis, 24 - who are two of the UK's biggest artists - have been spotted entering the same studio ahead of potentially releasing a song together.
A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "This could be the making of something quite special. As far as the UK is concerned they’re two of the biggest names in music who are making songs right now.
"The meeting happened by chance."
The duo previously worked together on Rita's track 'How To Be Lonely', which was released in March.
Lewis has become one of the most in-demand stars in the music business since launching his debut album, 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent', in May last year.
And the award-winning star has previously revealed he won't be releasing his next record until 2021.
Speaking in July, he shared: "I’m working on the next album at the minute.
“Restrictions of lockdown are being lifted here so I think I’m going to be able to go to London in the next two weeks to start recording it properly."
Lewis also admitted he'd been busy writing new material amid the coronavirus lockdown, saying it was a "fruitful and a busy pandemic".
The singer - whose last album featured the hit 'Someone You Loved' - explained: "I’ve got loads of songs done for it. I’ve written about 30 so far in the course of lockdown - it’s been a fruitful and a busy pandemic for me, but four of them are good.
"There are four songs that I’m pretty pleased with."
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
Remembering the iconic Toots Hibbert (1942-2020).
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
We were actually quite excited about Marilyn Manson's WE ARE CHAOS. The question is whether or not we were sorely disappointed...
World Suicide Prevention Day is the day to remember some of the world's greatest artists.
Few bands reach the legendary status of of the greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
It's time to start letting women be empowered by their sexual attitudes.
They say that marriage can sometimes destroy a couple's sexual chemistry - but that is...
When Ana and Christian had their first fateful meeting, neither party knew much about the...
Slick direction and meaty performances may be enough for some viewers, but this boxing drama's...
The life of a boxer has never been easy, but for heavyweight champion, Billy Hope...
After all the hype, it's impossible not to expect steam from this adaptation of E.L....
When reserved college girl Anastasia Steele meets mysterious businessman Christian Grey for an interview, she...
Sometimes, a single favour to a friend can end up changing you entirely. When a...
Budding journalist and college student Anastasia Steele has never been the adventurous type in any...
Anastasia Steele is a shy college student who is forced to interview an enigmatic entrepreneur...
When young college student Anastasia Steele meets a mysterious wealthy businessman named Christian Grey, she...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...