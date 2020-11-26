Rita Ora has admitted there is a long way to go before female artists are treated as equal to their male counterparts in the entertainment industry.
Rita Ora says women in the music industry still have to fight "every day" for equal pay and rights.
The 30-year-old singer-and-actress is proud to have sustained a successful career, but says there is still a long way to go before female stars are treated as equals to their male counterparts.
Speaking to Numero Berlin magazine - of which she is the cover star - Rita said: "We as women are fighting every day to have equal pay, to have an equal voice, to be able to not be judged, to express our femininity in a way where it doesn't undermine our power.
"Those are things that we fight for every day. Gender equality is something that I stand for. I'm very passionate about it.
"I stand by equal rights, I stand by freedom of speech and I stand by women having a boss attitude."
She added: "For me, the defining moment is sustaining my career. Being able to still sit here today, take incredible photos, be able to talk about my career 10 years on.
"I think that's a big achievement for artists. And to be able to sustain something for me and have the next chapter of my life and still be in the business is really amazing."
As well as her chart success, Rita has starred in the 'Fifty Shades of Grey’ franchise, had a cameo in 'Southpaw' alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and voiced Dr. Ann Laurent in 'Detective Pikachu'.
The 'Let You Love Me’ hitmaker also recently bagged a six-figure paycheque for her Queen of JD ad.
Rita stars alongside the likes of Virgil Van Dijk, Aitch, WizKid, Mabel, AJ Tracey and Maya Jama in fashion retail company JD Sports' Christmas campaign.
And the 'Anywhere' hitmaker - who also features in campaigns for homeware brand Terrys and telecoms company EE - earned mega bucks for the gig.
An insider said: “Rita’s a force to be reckoned with in the music industry but when it comes to her personal brand she’s priceless. Companies are clamouring to work with her and the cheques they’re signing will make sure she’s sitting pretty for a long time.
“Her latest contract with JD Sports has landed her a decent six-figure sum, while she signed off easy money deals for ads on social media including with EE and a second collection of her homeware range.
“Rita has more than 22million combined followers on social media and because of her image everyone wants to work with her.”
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
They say that marriage can sometimes destroy a couple's sexual chemistry - but that is...
When Ana and Christian had their first fateful meeting, neither party knew much about the...
Slick direction and meaty performances may be enough for some viewers, but this boxing drama's...
The life of a boxer has never been easy, but for heavyweight champion, Billy Hope...
After all the hype, it's impossible not to expect steam from this adaptation of E.L....
When reserved college girl Anastasia Steele meets mysterious businessman Christian Grey for an interview, she...
Sometimes, a single favour to a friend can end up changing you entirely. When a...
Budding journalist and college student Anastasia Steele has never been the adventurous type in any...
Anastasia Steele is a shy college student who is forced to interview an enigmatic entrepreneur...
When young college student Anastasia Steele meets a mysterious wealthy businessman named Christian Grey, she...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...