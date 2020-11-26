Rita Ora says women in the music industry still have to fight "every day" for equal pay and rights.

The 30-year-old singer-and-actress is proud to have sustained a successful career, but says there is still a long way to go before female stars are treated as equals to their male counterparts.

Speaking to Numero Berlin magazine - of which she is the cover star - Rita said: "We as women are fighting every day to have equal pay, to have an equal voice, to be able to not be judged, to express our femininity in a way where it doesn't undermine our power.

"Those are things that we fight for every day. Gender equality is something that I stand for. I'm very passionate about it.

"I stand by equal rights, I stand by freedom of speech and I stand by women having a boss attitude."

She added: "For me, the defining moment is sustaining my career. Being able to still sit here today, take incredible photos, be able to talk about my career 10 years on.

"I think that's a big achievement for artists. And to be able to sustain something for me and have the next chapter of my life and still be in the business is really amazing."

As well as her chart success, Rita has starred in the 'Fifty Shades of Grey’ franchise, had a cameo in 'Southpaw' alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and voiced Dr. Ann Laurent in 'Detective Pikachu'.

The 'Let You Love Me’ hitmaker also recently bagged a six-figure paycheque for her Queen of JD ad.

Rita stars alongside the likes of Virgil Van Dijk, Aitch, WizKid, Mabel, AJ Tracey and Maya Jama in fashion retail company JD Sports' Christmas campaign.

And the 'Anywhere' hitmaker - who also features in campaigns for homeware brand Terrys and telecoms company EE - earned mega bucks for the gig.

An insider said: “Rita’s a force to be reckoned with in the music industry but when it comes to her personal brand she’s priceless. Companies are clamouring to work with her and the cheques they’re signing will make sure she’s sitting pretty for a long time.

“Her latest contract with JD Sports has landed her a decent six-figure sum, while she signed off easy money deals for ads on social media including with EE and a second collection of her homeware range.

“Rita has more than 22million combined followers on social media and because of her image everyone wants to work with her.”