Clean Bandit are planning to collaborate with Rita Ora again for a track on their upcoming third studio LP.
The dance music group - comprised of Grace Chatto, Jack Patterson and Luke Patterson - previously worked with Rita, 30, on the 2018 track 'Nowhere', which featured on the band's album 'What Is Love?', and they are keen to reunite to create a banger for the upcoming studio LP.
A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Rita’s schedule is one of the busiest in music but Clean Bandit are keen to lock her down.
“They are working on their third album and hope to work with her again in the near future.”
Clean Bandit's latest single is 'Drive', a collab with former 'Love Island' contestant Wes Nelson, whilst Rita has a track out with Sigala, 'You For Me'.
The 'Symphony' hitmakers have previously collaborated with the likes of Demi Lovato, Anne-Marie, Zara Larsson and Sean Paul, and as well as Rita they also have Lewis Capaldi on their wish list.
Grace previously said: "We would love to collaborate with him. We have DMed him a few times but no success, as of yet.
"But he’s incredible. He’s definitely a nice guy but poor thing, he must get so many DMs.”
