Rio Ferdinand's children have drawn up a schedule for him and his wife Kate to conceive another child.
The 29-year-old former reality star has revealed her stepchildren - Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11, and nine-year-old Tia - have been quizzing the couple on when they plan to add to the family.
She recalled: ''Conversations have got a bit graphic with the kids. They're saying, 'When are you going to do it, then?' It's so funny. One of them said, 'You're not going to have sex in lockdown while we're in the house so I think you're going to have it in October.' I'm like, 'I can't believe I'm having this conversation!'''
And whilst Kate would love to have a baby, she insists there is ''no set time'' to adding to their family.
She share: ''We would like to have a baby but there's no set time ... That's just part of being a parent, isn't it? Where is the love life?! We're getting a little bit of time here and there, but I wouldn't call it couple time. We're busy, our time together might be talking about cleaning the toilet, rather than, 'Oh, I love you so much!'''
The former 'The Only Way Is Essex' star admits there are times she feels ''useless'' as a parent, but she is trying to balance things as much as she can, particularly in lockdown.
She told The Sun on Sunday's Fabulous magazine: ''Sometimes I'm great, sometimes I think I'm useless, but that's just part of being parent, isn't it? You're trying to clean, be a teacher, a cook, a wife. There's a lot to do. I think it's taken its toll a bit now. I'm trying to be positive, but it's difficult. It's just like normal motherhood, but times 100. You love them, you're laughing, you're having a great time and the next minute you just want to kill them, because they're driving you mad.''
