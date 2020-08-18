Retired footballer Rio Ferdinand has been banned from driving for six months after a speeding conviction.
The retired footballer - who played for Manchester United, Leeds United, West Ham and England throughout his career - has been convinced of speeding at the on the A27 dual carriageway in Hove, East Sussex on July 22 last year.
Today (18.08.20), the 41-year-old star was given the ban after being found to have hit 85mph - above the 70mph speed limit - in his new Mercedes.
He admitted the offence - which carried three penalty points - under the Single Justice Procedure Act.
The offence was added to the nine he already has, and thus triggered the automatic driving disqualification.
Appearing at Crawley Magistrates Court, Ferdinand argued a ban would amount to ''exceptional hardship'' because he needs to drive his three kids - Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11, and nine-year-old Tia - to school and other activities.
He added that the coronavirus pandemic meant looking into a private driver or taxis wasn't possible.
He also ruled out his wife Kate - who is pregnant with their first child together - from taking on driving duties.
He said: ''It's very difficult with three children, with different activities and different times at school.''
However, magistrate Mr. Geoffrey Allen rejected the claim, and said: ''Unfortunately COVID has affected everybody in the world the same way.''
Ferdinand - who was banned from driving in 2012 for six months after speeding three times on the same road in a five-week period - has also been fined £670, with £85 costs, and ordered to pay a £67 victim surcharge.
Meanwhile, he was also convicted of speeding in 2002, 2003 and 2002, while he had a drink-driving conviction in 1997.
His most recent speeding offences were April 15, 2019, May 4, 2018 and March 16, 2017, with each adding three penalty points to his licence.
