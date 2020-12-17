Sir Ringo Starr has teamed up with his Beatles bandmate Sir Paul McCartney, Sheryl Crow, Dave Grohl and more on his upcoming EP, 'Zoom In'.

The 'Let It Be' group's former drummer has unveiled the track-listing for his upcoming star-studded five-track collection and released the lead single, 'Here's To The Nights', which was co-written by songwriter to the stars Diane Warren.

The All Star EP also features guest vocals from the likes of FINNEAS, Lenny Kravitz, Jenny Lewis, Chris Stapleton and Corinne Bailey Rae.

Ringo said: “When Diane presented this song to me I loved the sentiment of it. This is the kind of song we all want to sing along to, and it was so great how many wonderful musicians joined in. I wanted it out in time for New Years because it feels like a good song to end a tough year on. So here’s to the nights we won’t remember and the friends we won’t forget – and I am wishing everyone peace and love for 2021.”

The EP was recorded at the 80-year-old sticksman's home studio between April and October 2020.

Set for release on March 19, 2021, 'Zoom In' follows Ringo's 2019 solo album ‘What’s My Name’.

In July, Ringo was joined by McCartney, Sheryl and more for a special live-stream concert to mark his 80th birthday.

The music icon - who has held special 'Peace and Love' celebratory concerts to mark his birthday on July 7 for the past 12 years -

hosted 'Ringo's Big Birthday Show' to raise money for Black Lives Matter Global Network, MusiCares, The David Lynch Foundation and WaterAid.

The 'Zoom In' track-listing is:

1. ‘Here’s To The Nights’

2. ‘Zoom In Zoom Out’

3. ‘Teach Me To Tango’

4. ‘Waiting For The Tide To Turn’

5. ‘Not Enough Love In The World’