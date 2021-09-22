Ringo Starr will miss "beautiful" Charlie Watts.

The 81-year-old musician paid tribute to his fellow drummer - who passed away aged 80 last month - and spoke of how he used to enjoy "hanging out" with the Rolling Stones star when they lived near to one another because Charlie was "a lot of fun".

Speaking to BANG Showbiz and other media to promote his new EP 'Change the World', he said: "Yeah, we will miss Charlie. He was a beautiful human being. He was like The Quiet Man...

"Me and Charlie, we hung out. It's not liked we lived together, we lived close in London, or we'd find ourselves at dinner or a gig."

And the Beatles legend joked Charlie had a hard time keeping the Rolling Stones together than he did, despite his own band going their separate ways in 1970 while their former chart rivals are still active.

He quipped: "He had a harder band than I did to keep together!"

Ringo's new EP will be released on Friday (24.09.21) .

The veteran musician recorded all of his new tracks at his Roccabella West studio, just as he did for his 'Zoom In' EP, and Ringo previously revealed he's joined forces with "some new friends" for the record.

He shared: "I've been saying I only want to release EPs at this point and this is the next one. What a blessing it's been during this year to have a studio here at home and be able to collaborate with so many great musicians, some I've worked with before and some new friends."

The lead single 'Let's Change The World' is an optimistic track that features backing vocals from Amy Keys, Zelma Davis, Billy Valentine and Darryl Phinnessee.

Another of the tracks, 'Just That Way', sees Ringo join forces with the likes of Tony Chen and Zho Davis.

'Coming Undone' represents Ringo's first collaboration with Linda Perry, who wrote the new track, while 'Rock Around The Clock' sees Ringo work with guitarist Joe Walsh.