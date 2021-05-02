Ringo Starr remains a huge fan of 'Come Together', admitting it's his favourite song by The Beatles.
Ringo Starr thinks 'Come Together' "worked perfectly" for The Beatles.
The 80-year-old musician - who starred in the legendary group alongside John Lennon, George Harrison and Sir Paul McCartney - has revealed that the 1969 hit is his all-time favourite song from his time in the Beatles.
During an appearance on 'The Late Show', host Stephen Colbert asked: "You get one song to listen to for the rest of your life. What is it?"
In response, Ringo said: "'Come Together'.
"There’s lots of other favourites, but if you want one, ‘Come Together’ can’t be bad. I just think it worked perfectly with the band and the song and John being John. I loved that moment."
Ringo also gave his thoughts on the afterlife during his appearance on the show, revealing he wouldn't want to stay in heaven for "too long".
He shared: "I think we go to heaven. Heaven’s great, but you don’t stay there too long; you just gotta get yourself together again and come deal with all that you didn’t deal with last time you were here."
Meanwhile, Sir Paul McCartney recently revealed that Bob Dylan introduced The Beatles to marijuana.
The Fab Four were “being good old lads” at an after-party in their New York hotel room when the ‘Blowin’ in the Wind’ hitmaker arrived and offered Ringo one of his drug-laced cigarettes.
Paul recalled: "It was at the Delmonico Hotel on Park Avenue and 59th in New York City in August 1964.
“We were in a hotel room, all being good lads having our Scotch and Coke – it was an after-party I think.
“Dylan arrived and he went into the bedroom with his roadie. Ringo went along to see what was up.
“So he finds Dylan rolling up and he has a toke. He came back in and we said, ‘What was it like?’
“So Ringo says, ‘The ceiling is kind of moving down…’ We all ran into the backroom going, ‘Give us a bit, give us a bit!’
“So that was the very first evening we ever got stoned.”
Why has pop-punk made a 2020s resurgence?
One of the most diverse line-ups we've seen for a major awards show in a while.
Having formed in 1999, Kings Of Leon went on to release their debut album, Youth & Young Manhood in 2003, but it was in April 2007 when they released...
Will you be logging on for virtual Glastonbury this May?
Her new lingerie photos have divided opinion across the internet.
Ahead of the release of their tenth studio album 'Let The Bad Times Roll', The Offspring unveil an extremely trippy (if appropriate) video for the...
A-list director Ron Howard worked with the surviving Beatles to assemble this engaging documentary, which...
In 1962 The Beatles were signed to a management deal with a local record shop...
In 1964, black and white music comedy 'A Hard Day's Night' was released, starring the...
The Band were one of the best rock groups of the '60s and '70s, creating...
Throughout most of David Bowie's 1973 concert film "Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars,"...