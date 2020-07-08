The Beatles legend Sir Ringo Starr has opened up on the impact the likes of Little Richard and Sister Rosetta Tharpe had on the Fab Four's iconic sound.
Sir Ringo Starr says The Beatles were heavily influenced by the likes of Little Richard and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.
The legendary drummer - who celebrated his 80th birthday on Tuesday (07.07.20) - has opened up the Black Lives Matter movement, and how the Fab Four's iconic sound was shaped.
Speaking during his birthday live stream, he said: ''There's no greater act than any others can make than to stand up and be counted when you see injustice...
''I don't have to tell you that the Beatles' early set had a lot to do with the influence we found in American artists.
''We loved listening to Ray Charles, Little Richard is my hero, Stevie Wonder, Sister Rosetta Tharpe - I saw her live at the cabin - and my stepdad's favorite, Billy Eckstine. The list goes on and on.''
The special online 'Big Birthday Show' raised money for Black Lives Matter Global Network, the David Lynch Foundation, MusiCares and WaterAid.
As well as throwback moments - including a 'Helter Sketler' duet with former bandmate Sir Paul McCartney - the event also saw the likes of Dave Grohl and Sheryl Crow performing Beatles covers from their homes.
Meanwhile, Ringo has insisted his passion for making music and touring remains as strong as ever, revealing he plans to ''go on a lot longer than 80''.
The musician - whose band are called the All-Starrs - shared: ''I'm playing actually more now than I ever did.
''With the All-Starrs we do one tour a year, now I'm doing two tours a year. And I have many blessings: family blessings, children blessings.
''I've got eight grandchildren now and a great-grandson. Life has been very kind to me. And we're in a great business because we don't have to retire; we can just go on as long as we can go on. And I plan to go on a lot longer than 80.''
