The Beatles legend Sir Ringo Starr has announced a special livestream benefit show for his 80th birthday with Sir Paul McCartney, Cheryl Crow and more joining the fun.
The Beatles legend - who has held special 'Peace and Love' celebratory concerts to mark his birthday on July 7 for the past 12 years - is bringing together the likes of Cheryl Crow and former bandmate Sir Paul McCartney for a star-studded home event.
'Ringo's Big Birthday Show' - which will raise money for Black Lives Matter Global Network, MusiCares, The David Lynch Foundation and WaterAid - will air on July 7 on his YouTube channel.
Also set to be on the lineup are the likes of Joe Walsh, Ben Harper, Gary Clark Jr. and more, as the event will feature exclusive at-home performance and previously unseen footage.
Ringo has explained the change to this year's event, which comes amid the coronavirus pandemic with concerts cancelled across the world due to social distancing measures.
He added: '''Peace and love'. That's all I ask. Wherever you are - on a bus, down the mine, in a spaceship, in a rocket.''
Last year, the iconic drummer was joined by the likes of David Lynch, Peter Jackson, Nils Lofgren, Sheila E., Benmont Tench and Ed Begley, Jr. as he celebrated his 79th birthday in style.
Last year, Ringo and Paul reunited for a special rendition of John Lennon's track 'Grow Old With Me' - which was included on the former's 20th studio album 'What's My Name' and also featured a musical line from 'Here Comes The Sun', which was penned by Fab Four bandmate George Harrison for the group.
Ringo said at the time: ''I sang it the best that I could. I do well up when I think of John this deeply. And I've done my best. We've done our best.
''The other good thing is that I really wanted Paul to play on it, and he said yes. Paul came over and he played bass and sings a little bit on this with me. So John's on it in a way. I'm on it and Paul's on it.
''It's not a publicity stunt. This is just what I wanted. And the strings that Jack arranged for this track, if you really listen, they do one line from 'Here Comes The Sun'. So in a way, it's the four of us.''
