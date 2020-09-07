Riley Keough admitted she would ''give anything'' to spend ''one more minute'' with her brother Benjamin, who took his own life in July.
Riley Keough ''would give anything'' to spend time with her brother again.
The 31-year-old actress reflected on the time that has passed since Benjamin Keough took his own life in July and admitted she's love to have even just another minute with her younger sibling, who was 27 when he died.
Riley took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of herself and Benjamin making faces at the camera and wrote: ''Two months without you.
''I would give anything for 1 more minute with you little brother.''
Shortly after Benjamin's death, the 'Logan Lucky' actress shared a slideshow of images of the pair - who are both the children of Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough - on Instagram, and said she ''can't believe'' her sibling is gone.
She wrote alongside the pictures: ''Mornings are the hardest. I forget you're gone. I can't cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that's new to me.
''You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world. I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you've left in my heart. I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you're cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can't believe you've left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again. (sic)''
Riley's post came after Benjamin's passing was officially ruled a suicide, with the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner confirming he died from a self-inflicted ''intraoral shotgun wound''.
