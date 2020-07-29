Riley Keough has gotten a tattoo tribute to her late brother.

Benjamin Keough, 27, died earlier this month from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and his older sister Riley, 31, recently got a new inking, the name 'Benjamin Storm' on her collarbone.

Riley shared a picture of her tattoo on Instagram Stories and also posted a snap of Benjamin's inking of her name, on his own collarbone.

And the 'Daisy Jones and the Six' star shared some video footage of herself and Benjamin in happier times.

The tattoo comes after Riley previously shared a slideshow of images of the pair - who are both the children of Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough - on Instagram, and said she ''can't believe'' her sibling is gone.

She wrote alongside the pictures: ''Mornings are the hardest. I forget you're gone. I can't cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that's new to me.

''You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world. I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you've left in my heart. I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you're cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can't believe you've left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again. (sic)''

Riley's post came after Benjamin's passing was officially ruled a suicide, with the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner confirming he died from a self-inflicted ''intraoral shotgun wound''.

Following Benjamin's death, a spokesperson for Lisa Marie - who has 11-year-old twins Finley and Harper with her fourth husband Michael Lockwood - said: ''She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11 year old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.''