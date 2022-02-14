Rihanna has insisted her pregnancy and impending motherhood won't stop her from releasing new music.
Rihanna has reassured fans new music is coming.
The 'Work' hitmaker recently revealed she's expecting her first child with long-time partner A$AP Rocky, and the 33-year-old singer hs insisted becoming a mom won't stop her from releasing her long-awaited follow-up to 2016's 'Anti'.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': “Well, yes … You’re still going to get music from me.”
When jokingly asked if she will release lullabies, she laughed: “Oh my goodness, not a lullaby. My fans would kill me that they waited this long for a lullaby!”
In December, the 'Talk That Talk' singer promised new music is coming "soon, soon, soon".
In an exchange with a paparazzi, who asked: “Any new music? Anything?”, she replied: “Soon soon soon."
Rihanna previously promised her new album will be "worth the wait", while she has teased fans can expect a "completely different sound".
The 'Rude Boy' hitmaker insisted she is "always" working on her music and despite fans' pleas for her to share her latest material, she wants to wait until she's completely satisfied.
She said: "I'm always working on new music. Just because I haven't released an album in a few years doesn't mean I haven't been working on it.
"I'm not just going to put music out because people are craving it. I'm going to make it worth the wait - and it will be worth the wait."
The billionaire businesswoman has also found success as an actress and with her Fenty brands but she insisted that whatever she's working on has to be something she truly believes in.
She said: "For me, it's about achieving excellence. That's why I will never put an album out for the sake of it or do a movie for the sake of it or a fashion collaboration for the sake of it. I have to believe in it."
The 'Umbrella' hitmaker released her debut studio album ‘Music of the Sun’ in 2005.
