Rihanna wants men to stop thinking they ''don't have permission'' to use skincare products.

The 32-year-old singer and businesswoman launched her Fenty Skin brand last month as an extension of her hugely successful Fenty Beauty range, and has now said she's determined to end the stigma surrounding men's skincare, as she doesn't want anyone to feel as though they're ''not allowed'' to care for their body.

Speaking to A$AP Rocky - who starred in her launch campaign - for Vogue's 'Face to Face' series, she said: ''Men love their skin, and they take care of it, but they feel obligated almost to only use products that are for men because anything beyond that feels too feminine, it's not for them, they're not allowed, they don't have permission.''

Rihanna opted to make her Fenty Skin range as gender neutral as possible so that everyone could ''feel included'', especially men.

She added: ''The topic of inclusivity has become something that our brand has fallen upon, just by sincere and organic perspective. Like, my idea of beauty has always been a black woman, so the way I've expanded that idea was doing skincare in a more gender neutral idea where men feel included.''

And the 'Work' hitmaker would love to see even more inclusivity in the beauty industry, as she said she wishes the ''leaders'' of the industry were a ''more diverse set of pioneers''.

She explained: ''I wish the leaders of the beauty industry were a more diverse set of pioneers, who have not just experienced the culture but have experienced the negligence in the industry when it comes to skin tone or skin type.

''I feel like there's so many voids to be filled, and we will only know that by the pioneers that have experienced those voids and the lack of their representation in the industry. So I think by having an eclectic array of skin types, skin tones, different cultures and people, and different representations of religions and cultures, you would have the most information on where to go next.''