Rihanna wants to become a beauty billionaire and is planning a new skincare line to go alongside her Fenty Cosmetics range.
The 32-year-old singer has already enjoyed huge success with her Fenty make-up line and the star is now turning towards skincare after filing paperwork to trademark new products, including one called Buff Ryder.
A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''She wants to make her millions with beauty and is planning a new skincare line to go alongside her Fenty Cosmetics range.
''Fans hopes for R9 will be kept on hold while Rihanna builds her beauty empire as she plots to become the next beauty billionaire.''
Rihanna confirmed she was working on a skincare brand earlier this year, when she said: ''Skincare, it's the truth. It either works or it doesn't. There's nowhere to hide.''
She filed a trademark for Fenty Skin in 2019 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and it reportedly covers: ''medicated and non-medicated skincare, soap, body care and personal care products and related accessories such as kits, tools and applicators''.
Along with Buff Ryder, Rihanna's trademarks for non-medicated skin preparations include Instant Reset, Fat Water, Flash Nap and Hydra Vizor.
Fenty Beauty first launched in 2017 and was lauded for its inclusiveness with 40 foundation shades.
Speaking previously about Rihanna's beauty credentials, model Cara Delevingne said: ''Rihanna is teaching teens how to just get it right. It's weird, I feel like that awkward teenage stage is over and that I was one of the last to go through it.
''I remember when I was a kid, I was so bad - all I used to do was just cake on foundation and eyeliner. Now I look at teenagers today and I'm like 'What?!' Less and less teenagers are looking like that. I see them and I'm like: ''How do they do that make-up? It's so hard!''
