Rihanna designed her Savage x Fenty stores to allow people "to feel seen and sexy"
Rihanna hopes to help people "feel represented" in her ‘Savage x Fenty’ stores.
The ‘Love on the Brain’ hitmaker - who has recently been more focused on her fashion and beauty lines - wants customers to step out of her boutiques, which just opened five locations such as Los Angeles and Las Vegas, “feeling confident” and like “they belong”, partly based on her own experiences shopping.
The 34-year-old fashion and beauty mogul told Refinery29: “The whole idea of the retail space is that I wanted women and men to come in and feel represented, to walk away from the experience feeling confident and that they belong.
"I’ve experienced being a customer and shopping in the lingerie space and have felt as if I didn’t fit the mold of the product.
"But 'Savage x Fenty' is very inclusive, and I want to continue to expand on that so that our consumers can feel our commitment within the retail space.”
The ‘Fenty Beauty’ creator modeled all the shop’s mannequins “off of real people" to allow customers to “feel seen and sexy”.
She said: “You know, we actually cast all of the mannequins off of real people. I wanted to make sure we included as many different body types as possible because you don’t get to see curvy women and curvy men in this aspect. It was important because everyone wants to feel seen and sexy.”
Rihanna - who recently revealed she is expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky - is “really into pushing the idea of sexy” as a mother-to-be.
She added: “Right now I’m really into pushing the idea of sexy. When women get pregnant, society tends to make it feel like you hide, hide your sexy, and that you’re not sexy right now [but] you’ll get back there and I don’t believe in that s***.
"So I’m trying stuff that I might not have even had the confidence to try before I was pregnant. The strappiest, the thinnest, and the more cut-outs the better for me.”
Unlike the Sue Gray report into alleged law breaking at Number 10, our five favourite forthcoming albums in February all have a confirmed date to be...
Less than two years after she graduated from the BRIT School for Performing Arts & Technology, Adele cemented her arrival on the music scene with her...
Meat Loaf, born Michael Lee Aday, in Dallas, Texas, sadly passed away on the 20th January at the age of 74.
On the 14th January 1977 David Bowie surprised everyone yet again with one of his most extraordinary records when he released his 11th studio album,...
As 2022 begins and New Year's resolutions are made, and just as quickly broken, the first batch of eagerly awaited new musical releases are set to...
Having just released their feel good, and irresistibly funky - "guaranteed winter blues killer", Roll The Dice, Edinburgh's Atom Eyes are seeing out...
It's been 20 years since French filmmaker Luc Besson shook up the sci-fi genre with...
Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are partners. Skilled government agents whose job it...
For Luc Besson's latest foray into the sci-fi stratosphere, he has decided to bring the...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Captain Smek is the leader of a group of aliens called Boov who are stranded...
Comedies don't get much more self-referential than this film, in which a bunch of old...
When actor James Franco threw a party for his fellow movie stars including the star-studded...
You'd have to go back to 1998's Armageddon to find another film that so adeptly...