Rihanna wants to take her music "to a different level" next year.
The 32-year-old singer and entrepreneur - who hasn't released an album since 'ANTI' in 2016 - is keen to move things up a gear during 2021 and has included her music in this too.
Speaking to Closer magazine, she said of her future plans: "2021 is a little unknown for everybody and nobody is sure what restrictions there are going to be. My creativity is within my control though, and I want to take my music and my brands to a different level."
Meanwhile, Rihanna previously promised her new album will be "worth the wait".
The 'Work' hitmaker said: "I'm always working on new music. Just because I haven't released an album in a few years doesn't mean I haven't been working on it. I'm not just going to put music out because people are craving it. I'm going to make it worth the wait - and it will be worth the wait."
Rihanna has also found success as an actress and with her cosmetics range Fenty Beauty but she insisted that whatever she's working on has to be something she truly believes in.
She added: "For me, it's about achieving excellence. That's why I will never put an album out for the sake of it or do a movie for the sake of it or a fashion collaboration for the sake of it. I have to believe in it."
Back in July, Rihanna insisted she is "always working on music".
She said: "I am always working on music and when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it's gonna come out. And you're not going to be disappointed when it happens. It's going to be worth it. I'm not just gonna put it out just because people are waiting. It's taken this long, I'm gonna make it worth it."
