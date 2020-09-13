Rihanna thinks people who use dating apps are ''brave''.

The 'Diamonds' hitmaker is currently single after her three-year relationship with Hassan Jameel ended earlier this year but she won't be going online to find new love, even though she knows it can be a way to find a ''great relationship''.

The music star said: ''I don't think dating apps are for me but people who use them are brave and I know they create a lot of great relationships these days.''

When it comes to her perfect man, the 32-year-old singer wants someone she can ''build'' a life with.

Speaking to new! magazine, she explained: ''The ideal man for me is one who wants to build with you. I don't think you can ever truly be happy in a relationship unless you are happy with yourself first.

''But once you are in that place, you want to be with a man who supports you and wants to build dreams and goals with you.''

Meanwhile, Rihanna also called for tougher laws to crackdown on online bullies, even though she insisted they never affect her.

The 'Umbrella' hitmaker said: ''I don't pay any notice to trolls. My thinking is that they wouldn't ever be brave enough to say it to my face - but it's a lot easier for them to feel brave behind a computer screen.

''There should absolutely be laws in place to prevent trolling. Free speech is important but just because you are behind a screen it doesn't give you the right to be abusive, racist or anything else that is going to upset people or make them feel bad.''