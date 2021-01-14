Rihanna's Savage x Fenty brand has unveiled their Valentine's Day 2021 campaign.

The 'Love On The Brain' singer appears in a racy red lingerie set, complete with love heart nipple covers on the bra and matching latex gloves and stockings, in the eye-popping ad for the forthcoming collection.

Alongside the clip posted on Instagram, a caption teases: "Oh, you thought you was our only Valentine?! That’s cute. #XXSavageX (sic)"

The campaign - which was shot by Dennis Leupold - also stars R&B star Miguel and his wife Nazanin Mandi.

The collection includes the Candy Hearts line, Seamless Fishnet edit, Linking Hearts pieces, as well as a violet satin sleepwear set for men.

Rihanna - who is dating rapper A$AP Rocky - said of the upcoming holiday on February 14: “Do that thing that you love the most.

“Make it all about you and your boo will benefit. If it makes you feel good and makes you feel sexy, then just do it.”

The inclusive brand fits sizes 32A to 42DD and XS to 3X and launches via Savagex.com on February 14.

The 32-year-old singer recently said Savage X Fenty's "inclusivity" is very important.

She said: "Inclusivity has always been a part of our brand. That’s not a 'right now' thing. It's sad that it’s right now for most brands. But that's always been who I am. It's always been how I operate with everything I've done creatively, whether it's make-up or lingerie. I get really excited to see people be a part of my brand. It’s not like I went into it thinking, 'Let's make a movement.' I feel great that there are women that are feeling like they see themselves on the stage for the first time. And if we can continue to expand on that, we’ve done more than we really started out trying to do."