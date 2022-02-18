Rihanna is expected to release a new album this year.

The 33-year-old star recently revealed she and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together, and she looks set to drop a surprise record dedicated to her fans in the coming months.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "It's happening. Rihanna will drop an album this year. She is getting ready to release this year.

"It is always something she had planned to do for her fans. She has heard their calls for her new tunes, and knows they have been waiting so patiently.

"She's excited to bring them something new."

Earlier this month, Rihanna reassured fans new music is coming, insisting becoming a parent won't stop her from releasing her long-awaited follow-up to 2016's 'Anti'.

She said at the time: “Well, yes … You’re still going to get music from me.”

When jokingly asked if she will drop some lullabies, she quipped: “Oh my goodness, not a lullaby. My fans would kill me that they waited this long for a lullaby!”

In December, the 'Talk That Talk' singer promised new music is coming "soon, soon, soon".

In an exchange with a paparazzi, who asked: “Any new music? Anything?”, she replied: “Soon, soon, soon."

Rihanna previously promised her new album will be "worth the wait", while she has teased that fans can expect a "completely different sound".

The 'Rude Boy' hitmaker insisted she is "always" working on her music and despite fans' pleas for her to share her latest material, she wants to wait until she's completely satisfied.

She said: "I'm always working on new music. Just because I haven't released an album in a few years doesn't mean I haven't been working on it.

"I'm not just going to put music out because people are craving it. I'm going to make it worth the wait - and it will be worth the wait."