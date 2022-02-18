Rihanna, who announced her pregnancy last month, is expected to drop a surprise album later this year.
Rihanna is expected to release a new album this year.
The 33-year-old star recently revealed she and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together, and she looks set to drop a surprise record dedicated to her fans in the coming months.
A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "It's happening. Rihanna will drop an album this year. She is getting ready to release this year.
"It is always something she had planned to do for her fans. She has heard their calls for her new tunes, and knows they have been waiting so patiently.
"She's excited to bring them something new."
Earlier this month, Rihanna reassured fans new music is coming, insisting becoming a parent won't stop her from releasing her long-awaited follow-up to 2016's 'Anti'.
She said at the time: “Well, yes … You’re still going to get music from me.”
When jokingly asked if she will drop some lullabies, she quipped: “Oh my goodness, not a lullaby. My fans would kill me that they waited this long for a lullaby!”
In December, the 'Talk That Talk' singer promised new music is coming "soon, soon, soon".
In an exchange with a paparazzi, who asked: “Any new music? Anything?”, she replied: “Soon, soon, soon."
Rihanna previously promised her new album will be "worth the wait", while she has teased that fans can expect a "completely different sound".
The 'Rude Boy' hitmaker insisted she is "always" working on her music and despite fans' pleas for her to share her latest material, she wants to wait until she's completely satisfied.
She said: "I'm always working on new music. Just because I haven't released an album in a few years doesn't mean I haven't been working on it.
"I'm not just going to put music out because people are craving it. I'm going to make it worth the wait - and it will be worth the wait."
Unlike the Sue Gray report into alleged law breaking at Number 10, our five favourite forthcoming albums in February all have a confirmed date to be...
Less than two years after she graduated from the BRIT School for Performing Arts & Technology, Adele cemented her arrival on the music scene with her...
Meat Loaf, born Michael Lee Aday, in Dallas, Texas, sadly passed away on the 20th January at the age of 74.
On the 14th January 1977 David Bowie surprised everyone yet again with one of his most extraordinary records when he released his 11th studio album,...
As 2022 begins and New Year's resolutions are made, and just as quickly broken, the first batch of eagerly awaited new musical releases are set to...
Having just released their feel good, and irresistibly funky - "guaranteed winter blues killer", Roll The Dice, Edinburgh's Atom Eyes are seeing out...
It's been 20 years since French filmmaker Luc Besson shook up the sci-fi genre with...
Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are partners. Skilled government agents whose job it...
For Luc Besson's latest foray into the sci-fi stratosphere, he has decided to bring the...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Captain Smek is the leader of a group of aliens called Boov who are stranded...
Comedies don't get much more self-referential than this film, in which a bunch of old...
When actor James Franco threw a party for his fellow movie stars including the star-studded...
You'd have to go back to 1998's Armageddon to find another film that so adeptly...