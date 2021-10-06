Rihanna is said to be in talks to open Savage x Fenty stores in the US in 2022.
Rihanna is reportedly planning to open physical stores for her Savage x Fenty lingerie line across the US next year.
The 33-year-old billionaire businesswoman's brand's chief marketing and design officer, Christiane Pendarvis, has said they can “absolutely see some stores in 2022”, for those “customers who don’t feel comfortable purchasing online."
Business Insider reports that shops in Europe could also be on the cards, though there are no solid plans at this time.
Last month, Rihanna's third Savage x Fenty runway show hit Amazon Prime Video.
The show came weeks after the 'Rude Boy' hitmaker was named a billionaire.
Rihanna is now estimated to be worth $1.7 billion after Forbes reported that she joined the billionaire club thanks to her hugely popular music career as well as her fashion and beauty brands.
Asked by a 247Paps.TV photographer what it means to be a "self-made billionaire", she simply replied: "God is good."
The magazine claimed her impressive earnings make her the wealthiest female musician in the world.
And while the Bajan beauty is listed as the wealthiest female musician, it’s her fashion and beauty businesses that make up the largest chunk of her earnings.
The publication claimed around $1.4 billion of Rihanna's wealth comes from her 50 per cent stake in Fenty Beauty, which she launched in September 2017.
Since first introducing her shade-inclusive make-up brand, Rihanna has expanded into Fenty Skin and a Fenty fragrance.
Another portion of her earnings, around $270 million, is believed to have come from the size-inclusive lingerie line, which the star debuted in 2018.
