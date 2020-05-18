Rihanna, Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish, and One Direction are among the stars to have archived performances streamed for BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend UK 2020.

The UK radio station usually brings together a variety of different artists for its annual festival, but plans have been forced to change due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, Radio 1's Big Weekend UK 2020 is taking place remotely, with archived performances from past Big Weekend events will be streamed on BBC Sounds - where listeners can catch full sets - with highlights later being available through BBC iPlayer.

The Headliner Stage will air performances including 'Bad Guy' hitmaker Billie Eilish's 2019 set, Rihanna's full performance from 2012, boy band One Direction's set in 2014, and Ed Sheeran's 2018 appearance.

Lady GaGa's 2011 performance will also be streamed, as will sets from Little Mix, Khalid, Miley Cyrus, Stormzy, The 1975, Mumford and Sons, and Twenty One Pilots, all of whom appeared last year.

Meanwhile, over on the Radio 1 Stage, the Radio 1 Dance Stage and the BBC Music Introducing Stage, artists will be bringing all new performances recorded by artists from the comfort of their own homes, including Sam Smith, the Jonas Brothers, HAIM, and Mabel.

The 1Xtra Stage will also be airing new performances from Afro B, Mahalia, Ms Banks, and Koffee, whilst simultaneously showcasing archived performances from artists including Alicia Keys, Snoop Dogg, Dave, Dizzee Rascal, Nas, Stormzy, and Stefflon Don.

BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend UK 2020 takes place over Bank Holiday weekend, between Friday (22.05.20) and Sunday (24.05.20).

More than 100 performances are planned across the five remote stages, with all clips available on the BBC website, and tracks from the acts being played on Radio 1 and 1Xtra across the weekend.