Rihanna is bringing back her Savage X Fenty show next month.

The 32-year-old singer and businesswoman will serve as both executive producer and creative director of The Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2, which will hit Amazon Prime Video on October 2.

The fashion extravaganza will showcase Savage X Fenty's Fall 2020 collection, and will include performances from the likes of Rosalia, Travis Scott, Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Miguel, Mustard, and Roddy Ricch.

Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Normani, and Paloma Elsesser will be among the beauties set to model the latest styles, and according to Refinery29, the list of special guests includes Lizzo, Demi Moore, Erika Jayne, Irina Shayk, Laura Harrier, Paris Hilton, Rico Nasty, Shea Couleé, Willow Smith, and Jaida Essence Hall.

The upcoming show has been described as ''high-voltage'' and ''packed with unexpected pairings and surprising new styles that push the boundaries of individuality'', but as of the time of writing, little else is known about what fans can expect from the star-studded fashion fiesta.

Shoppers will be able to purchase all of the styles displayed during the show on Amazon Fashion and Savage X Fenty's e-commerce site.

Meanwhile, Rihanna recently opened up on her relationship with beauty and fashion, as she said her ''entire concept of beauty'' comes from her mother.

She explained: ''My entire concept of beauty came from her. I wanted to dress like her. I wanted to look like her. I wanted to do my hair like her. I wanted to do my makeup like her. My mother, my brothers, they had to have their nails clean, they had to be short, they had to be filed. My mother was that kind of woman and I think I've kind of adopted that point of view from her.''