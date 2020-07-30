Chart-topping pop star Rihanna has revealed she grew up thinking wearing sunscreen was a ''tourist thing''.
The 32-year-old star - who was raised in Bridgetown, Barbados - has admitted she's ''learned the hard way'' about the importance of wearing sunscreen, having mistakenly thought she didn't need to wear it during her childhood.
She shared: ''Growing up on an island, you're exposed to the sun everyday. So you always thought that SPF was a tourist thing, and especially not for black people.
''I have learned the hard way because over time the sun wasn't that kind to my skin and my skin was not that resilient. So I started to have hyperpigmentation in certain areas.''
The chart-topping pop star is now keen to dispel the myth that black people don't need to use sunscreen.
Rihanna told Yahoo Entertainment: ''Whether it's hot or a grey, winter cold day, those UV rays are always out.
''I think the biggest misconception with SPF, in particular, is that black people don't need it. And as a woman of colour, I am here to say that's a lie. We need it and we need it every day.''
Meanwhile, Rihanna recently insisted she's ''always working on music'' and will release new material when she's ready.
The singer - whose last album, 'Anti', was released in 2016 - reassured fans they will ''not be disappointed'' when she brings out new tunes.
She said: ''I am always working on music and when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it's gonna come out. And you're not going to be disappointed when it happens. It's going to be worth it.
''I'm not just gonna put it out just because people are waiting. It's taken this long, I'm gonna make it worth it.''
