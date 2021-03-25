Rihanna has hinted she might release a new single "soon".

The 'Umbrella' hitmaker shared a video put together honouring her career for Women's History Month on her Instagram which focused on her 'Anti' era.

She wrote in the caption: "Grateful to the most High for putting die hard supports in my circle… Congrats to everyone that contributed to this era [‘Anti’], thank you team. (sic)"

And one follower commented: “celebrate by releasing a song”, to which she replied: “I think I should” with the soon arrow emoji.

The 'Diamonds' hitmaker then added: “just 1 tho lol (sic)"

Another fan suggested she should celebrate by releasing her long-awaited ninth studio album but she quipped back: “Lemme have my moment nuuuhhh??? Lol (sic)"

The 'Work' hitmaker hasn't released an LP since 'Anti' in 2016 but she insisted she is "always" working on her music and despite fans' pleas for her to share her latest material, she wants to wait until she's completely satisfied.

She said: "I'm always working on new music. Just because I haven't released an album in a few years doesn't mean I haven't been working on it.

"I'm not just going to put music out because people are craving it. I'm going to make it worth the wait - and it will be worth the wait."

The 33-year-old singer has also found success as an actress and with her cosmetics range Fenty Beauty and lingerie line Savage X Fenty but she insisted that whatever she's working on has to be something she truly believes in.

She added: "For me, it's about achieving excellence. That's why I will never put an album out for the sake of it or do a movie for the sake of it or a fashion collaboration for the sake of it. I have to believe in it."