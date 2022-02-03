Rihanna modelled the new Fenty Beauty lipstick to match her famous Cupid’s bow.

The ‘We Found Love’ hitmaker found it important to add a “personal touch” to her new 10 shade lipstick line ‘Fenty Icon’.

The 33-year-old style mogul told ELLE.com: "When it came down to creating the collection, I really wanted to add my personal touch. We designed the bullet to fit perfectly into my cupid’s bow, which is really defined."

The Savage x Fenty creator believes the “sexiest” and the “most empowering” beauty move is rocking a “perfect red lip”.

Rihanna - who is sporting one in the promo image - explained: "The perfect red lip is the sexiest, most empowering thing you can put on when it comes to beauty.

Of her range’s favourite red, named ‘MVP, she continued: "When you wear a red lip, it exudes confidence. I love that anyone can put it on and feel strong and sexy with just one swipe."

The lippies are crafted with hydration in mind as they contain hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and E and amino acids. The creamy formula gives it a opulent finish and the ability to refill them give it an added boost of eco credentials.

The line - which drops on the Fenty Beauty website on Friday (04.02.22) - not the only showstopping news that the ‘Only Girl (In The World’ singer and her boyfriend, 33-year-old rapper ASAP Rocky, recently revealed to the world that they are having a baby together.

After sharing the initial snaps that broke the news - showing the parents-to-be strolling the streets of Harlem with Rihanna bearing her bump in a crop top and bubblegum pink Chanel puffer jacket from 1996 - the ‘Love on the Brain’ singer gave fans more.

Showcasing her belly on Instagram, Rihanna wrote: “How the gang pulled up to Black History Month.”