Fenty Beauty creator Rihanna shaped her new lipstick line Fenty Icon after Cupid's bow.
Rihanna modelled the new Fenty Beauty lipstick to match her famous Cupid’s bow.
The ‘We Found Love’ hitmaker found it important to add a “personal touch” to her new 10 shade lipstick line ‘Fenty Icon’.
The 33-year-old style mogul told ELLE.com: "When it came down to creating the collection, I really wanted to add my personal touch. We designed the bullet to fit perfectly into my cupid’s bow, which is really defined."
The Savage x Fenty creator believes the “sexiest” and the “most empowering” beauty move is rocking a “perfect red lip”.
Rihanna - who is sporting one in the promo image - explained: "The perfect red lip is the sexiest, most empowering thing you can put on when it comes to beauty.
Of her range’s favourite red, named ‘MVP, she continued: "When you wear a red lip, it exudes confidence. I love that anyone can put it on and feel strong and sexy with just one swipe."
The lippies are crafted with hydration in mind as they contain hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and E and amino acids. The creamy formula gives it a opulent finish and the ability to refill them give it an added boost of eco credentials.
The line - which drops on the Fenty Beauty website on Friday (04.02.22) - not the only showstopping news that the ‘Only Girl (In The World’ singer and her boyfriend, 33-year-old rapper ASAP Rocky, recently revealed to the world that they are having a baby together.
After sharing the initial snaps that broke the news - showing the parents-to-be strolling the streets of Harlem with Rihanna bearing her bump in a crop top and bubblegum pink Chanel puffer jacket from 1996 - the ‘Love on the Brain’ singer gave fans more.
Showcasing her belly on Instagram, Rihanna wrote: “How the gang pulled up to Black History Month.”
Unlike the Sue Gray report into alleged law breaking at Number 10, our five favourite forthcoming albums in February all have a confirmed date to be...
Less than two years after she graduated from the BRIT School for Performing Arts & Technology, Adele cemented her arrival on the music scene with her...
Meat Loaf, born Michael Lee Aday, in Dallas, Texas, sadly passed away on the 20th January at the age of 74.
On the 14th January 1977 David Bowie surprised everyone yet again with one of his most extraordinary records when he released his 11th studio album,...
As 2022 begins and New Year's resolutions are made, and just as quickly broken, the first batch of eagerly awaited new musical releases are set to...
Having just released their feel good, and irresistibly funky - "guaranteed winter blues killer", Roll The Dice, Edinburgh's Atom Eyes are seeing out...
It's been 20 years since French filmmaker Luc Besson shook up the sci-fi genre with...
Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are partners. Skilled government agents whose job it...
For Luc Besson's latest foray into the sci-fi stratosphere, he has decided to bring the...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Captain Smek is the leader of a group of aliens called Boov who are stranded...
Comedies don't get much more self-referential than this film, in which a bunch of old...
When actor James Franco threw a party for his fellow movie stars including the star-studded...
You'd have to go back to 1998's Armageddon to find another film that so adeptly...