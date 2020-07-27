Rihanna has worked with Little Mix songwriter Kamille on her new album.

The former stockbroker - whose real name is Camille Purcell - has penned songs for the 'Work' hitmaker's long-awaited ninth studio album, but she has no idea if any of them will make the final cut.

Kamille - who is mentoring Griff as part of the Ivor Novello's new Rising Star Award with Apple Music - told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: ''I've tried to get on the album, but what do I know?

''What I've heard is that It's so good.

''So I am praying one of my songs has made it.

''But who knows?''

The likes of Pharrell and Nadia Rose have worked on 'R9'.

However, Kamille - who has also penned hits for the likes of Stormzy and Dua Lipa - explained: ''A lot of us artists have tried tirelessly to get songs on this album.

''I think she gets so many songs and the vibe must change every single day because she is just a queen and her mood changes with the weather - she can do whatever she wants.'''

And it might be a long while before her fans - who are known as The Navy - get the album, as it was recently claimed the 'Umbrella' singer is putting music on hold ''indefinitely'' to focus on her beauty empire.

Rihanna - who hasn't released an album since 'Anti' in 2016 - trademarked the name Buff Ryder, a skincare line to coincide with her Fenty Beauty cosmetics range, and plans to concentrate her efforts there.

A source stated: ''Rihanna's ninth album is on hold indefinitely.

''She wants to make her millions with beauty and is planning a new skincare line to go alongside her Fenty Cosmetics range.

''Her lingerie range has gone down so well too that she feels she needs to strike while the iron's hot. Whenever she drops pics of her modelling the gear, sales go up.

''Fans hopes for R9 will be kept on hold while Rihanna builds her beauty empire as she plots to become the next beauty billionaire.

''She's realised there is more money in the beauty game than music as record sales die down and live touring faces big competition.''

In May, the 'Rude Boy' hitmaker - who has donated millions to various causes amid the coronavirus pandemic - told fans she had ''lost'' her long-awaited ninth album.

And, a month earlier, the 'Diamonds' singer told her fans to stop bothering her about new music while she is ''trying to save the world''.

Speaking during an Instagram Live, she said: ''If one of y'all m*********** ask me about the album one more time when I'm tryna save the world, unlike y'all president....on sight.''