Rihanna wants to create a ''safe space'' for women who don't feel sexy in society.

The 32-year-old singer is set to bring back her Savage X Fenty show this month, which will showcase Savage X Fenty's Fall 2020 collection that she has carefully designed to suit a range of body types to help women feel comfortable in their own skin.

Speaking to Vogue, she said: ''We always want to include women who haven't felt sexy by society's terms and expectations. We want them to feel like this is their safe space and hub, that we get it, and are one with them.''

Therefore, the R&B superstar has included a number of famous faces of different ages and body types to take part in her ''inclusive'' fashion show.

She continued: ''It's always about being inclusive. [The casting] is about who gives me what I want to feel. I don't care about size, shape, or color; I embrace all types of women.

''I'm paying attention to what makes me happy, appreciating the little things and taking advantage of them now that I have time to do them. It's been inspiring [finding] my peace and my happiness; everything flows beautifully from that.''

The Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 will hit Amazon Prime Video on October 2 and will include performances from the likes of Rosalia, Travis Scott, Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Miguel, Mustard, and Roddy Ricch.

Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Normani and Paloma Elsesser will be among the stars modelling the latest lingerie line, and, according to Refinery29, the list of special guests also includes Lizzo, Demi Moore, Erika Jayne, Irina Shayk, Laura Harrier, Paris Hilton, Rico Nasty, Shea Couleé, Willow Smith, and Jaida Essence Hall.

The upcoming show has been described as ''high-voltage'' and ''packed with unexpected pairings and surprising new styles that push the boundaries of individuality'', but as of the time of writing, little else is known about what fans can expect from the star-studded fashion fiesta.