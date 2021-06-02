Rihanna's Savage X Fenty lingerie brand has launched its debut Pride collection.

The 'We Found Love' hitmaker is thrilled to show her "love and support" to the LGBTQIA+ community with the colourful pieces.

The striking campaign features the likes of models Ahmad Kanu and Rahquise Bowen, model-and-dancer Dexter Mayfield, Gigi Goode of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' fame, and Rihanna’s hairstylist, Yusef Williams

In a statement, the 33-year-old star said: “Pride is all about appreciating your authentic self.

“I am very excited about this collection and showing love and support to the LGBTQIA+ community, which includes so many of our customers, team members and fans.”

The size-inclusive pieces include jackets, jock straps, hosiery, boxers, and more.

Earlier this year, Savage X Fenty was valued at $1 billion (£719 million).

A second round of funding for the brand secured a whopping $115 million (£82.7 million) for Savage X Fenty, with L Catterton, a private equity firm that fashion house LVMH has a stake in, taking out a stake in the line.

In a joint statement, LVMH and Rihanna said at the time: “Following the completion of the fundraising round where L Catterton took a stake in Savage X Fenty, LVMH and Rihanna reaffirmed their ambition to concentrate on the growth and the long-term development of Fenty ecosystem focusing on cosmetics, skincare, and lingerie.”

Last year, Savage X Fenty saw revenue growth of more than 200% and “increased its active VIP member base by more than 150%."

The line was launched in 2018 and is anticipated to be the market's leader by 2025.

As well as a successful lingerie business, Rihanna has lucrative Fenty Skin and Fenty Beauty lines.