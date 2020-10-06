Rihanna doesn't dress sexy every day in quarantine.
The 'We Found Love' hitmaker insists she doesn't always dress up in "leather" in lockdown and instead prefers to wear robes and more comfy clothes.
Asked what she wears in quarantine, she said: "It’s not leather and all sexy. I'm in a robe every day!"
Rihanna always chooses her outfits to complement how she feels on that day.
Speaking about how she makes her outfit decisions, she added: "It depends on what day it is. It depends on what my body is giving. If I'm giving a** today, I’ll work with that. If I’m bloated but my t*** are sitting up here and bigger, I'll work with my t***. If I’m bloated and my gut is huge, then I’ll go snatch that up. But, you know, we got a category for everything at Savage X. So I’m not worried."
And for the 32-year-old singer's brand Savage X Fenty "inclusivity" is very important.
She told People magazine: "Inclusivity has always been a part of our brand. That’s not a 'right now' thing. It's sad that it’s right now for most brands. But that's always been who I am. It's always been how I operate with everything I've done creatively, whether it's makeup or lingerie. I get really excited to see people be a part of my brand. It’s not like I went into it thinking, 'Let's make a movement.' I feel great that there are women that are feeling like they see themselves on the stage for the first time. And if we can continue to expand on that, we’ve done more than we really started out trying to do."
