Rihanna is one of Britain's most wealthy musicians, according to The Sunday Times' annual Rich List.
The 'Work' singer hails from Barbados but is currently based in the UK, and has almost topped the annual list of Britain's richest musicians compiled by The Sunday Times, coming in third place with an estimated 2020 wealth of a whopping £468 million.
Rihanna, 32, is beaten only by Lord Andrew Lloyd-Webber and Sir Paul McCartney, who both came in joint first with £800 million each to their name.
According to The Sunday Times, Lloyd-Webber's income is down £20 million due to the impact of COVID-19 on his West End shows, whilst McCartney has seen a £50 million increase thanks to his world tour and best selling children's book, 'Hey Grandude!'.
For Rihanna, her wealth sees her make her debut on the list, and comes from her eight hit albums, as well as her Fenty cosmetics brand and Savage lingerie line.
Robert Watts, the compiler of The Sunday Times Rich List, said: ''[Rihanna's entry] typifies the seismic change we've seen in the Rich List in recent years. Once dominated by inherited wealth, the bulk of our 1000 entries are now self-made people with modest and even troubled starts in life who are driven to work exceptionally hard.
''Still only 32, if Rihanna remains based in the UK she could well pip Sir Paul McCartney and Lord Lloyd-Webber to be The Sunday Times Rich List's first billionaire musician.''
Sir Elton John came in fourth place with a wealth of £360 million, whilst Sir Mick Jagger rounded out the top five with £285 million.
Olivia and Dhani Harrison - the widow and son of the late Beatles star George Harrison - are in sixth place alongside Keith Richards, with an equal wealth of £270 million.
Just below them in eighth place is fellow Beatles rocker Sir Ringo Starr on £260 million, with Michael Flatley coming in ninth with £206 million.
Three musicians - Ed Sheeran, Sir Rod Stewart, and Sting - all shared 10th place, with their 2020 wealth estimated at £200 million.
The Sunday Times will publish its full list of Britain's 1000 richest people this Sunday (17.05.20).
The Sunday Times' list of Britain's richest musicians:
1. Lord Andrew Lloyd-Webber - £800m
1. Sir Paul McCartney - £800m
3. Rihanna - £468m
4. Sir Elton John - £360m
5. Sir Mick Jagger - £285m
6. Olivia and Dhani Harrison - £270m
6. Keith Richards - £270m
8. Sir Ringo Starr - £260m
9. Michael Flatley - £206m
10. Ed Sheeran - £200m
10. Sir Rod Stewart - £200m
10. Sting - £200m
