Chart-topping star Rihanna has promised her new album will be ''worth the wait''.
Rihanna has promised her new album will be ''worth the wait''.
The 'Work' hitmaker hasn't released an LP since 'Anti' in 2016 but she insisted she is ''always'' working on her music and despite fans' pleas for her to share her latest material, she wants to wait until she's completely satisfied.
She said: ''I'm always working on new music. Just because I haven't released an album in a few years doesn't mean I haven't been working on it.
''I'm not just going to put music out because people are craving it. I'm going to make it worth the wait - and it will be worth the wait.''
The 32-year-old singer has also found success as an actress and with her cosmetics range Fenty Beauty but she insisted that whatever she's working on has to be something she truly believes in.
She told new! magazine: ''For me, it's about achieving excellence. That's why I will never put an album out for the sake of it or do a movie for the sake of it or a fashion collaboration for the sake of it. I have to believe in it.''
The 'Ocean's 8' star is keen to do more acting, too.
She said: ''I'm still relatively new to acting but already I've got to work with acting royalty like Sandra Bullock. If I get the right offer then I would love to do more, for sure.''
And while Rihanna is a big fan of reality TV, she doesn't think she'd ever have the time to get involved and be a judge on a show such as 'The X Factor' or 'The Voice'.
She said: ''I love to watch reality TV. As for being a judge, it's not something I'm thinking about right now as it's such a big commitment, but never say never.''
If only we could go back...
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
It's been 20 years since French filmmaker Luc Besson shook up the sci-fi genre with...
Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are partners. Skilled government agents whose job it...
For Luc Besson's latest foray into the sci-fi stratosphere, he has decided to bring the...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Comedies don't get much more self-referential than this film, in which a bunch of old...
When actor James Franco threw a party for his fellow movie stars including the star-studded...
You'd have to go back to 1998's Armageddon to find another film that so adeptly...
The ocean is vast. Many parts of it are unexplored by man; those parts make...