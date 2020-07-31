Rihanna didn't want anyone to ''feel excluded'' from her new skincare range and was determined to make it gender neutral.
Rihanna didn't want anyone to ''feel excluded'' from her new skincare range.
The 32-year-old star features A$AP Rocky, Halima Aden, and Paloma Elsesser in the new campaign for Fenty Skin and she was adamant that her new product would be gender neutral.
Rihanna told US Vogue: ''Skin is skin. Everybody has skin, and everybody should take care of it, so I never approached skincare or making this line from a gender standpoint. I didn't want anyone to feel excluded or be excluded.
''Skin-care is self-care. I am trying to get people into a ritual. Something that's really simple - three steps. We start there because skin care can get really complicated. It can get confusing, so I wanted to start with something that would be easy to understand so that people can get right to it.''
And Rihanna revealed that she has taken inspiration from Barbados, where she grew up, for the line, which features Barbados cherry, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide.
She said: ''As an Island girl, I've had a lot of access to key ingredients that work really well for your skin. I might've just thought [of it as] a fruit I was eating, but these things that we have access to everyday implement great results on your skin. A lot of them are personal to me, but I know that these ingredients work, and so I try to pack as many of those into these products as much as possible.
''When I started to find out the benefits as I got older, I would go back home and I would literally just have a cold and the first thing that you'll drink when you have a cold is a Barbados cherry juice, because it has so much Vitamin C in it, more than even an orange. I wanted to implement that into skincare because I know that Vitamin C is a key part of good skin.''
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Would a permanent hiatus be the best choice for the much-loved boyband?
'These Streets' was released on this day (July 17th) in 2006.
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Just a fraction of the black women who have paved the way for pop artists.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
It's been 20 years since French filmmaker Luc Besson shook up the sci-fi genre with...
Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are partners. Skilled government agents whose job it...
For Luc Besson's latest foray into the sci-fi stratosphere, he has decided to bring the...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Captain Smek is the leader of a group of aliens called Boov who are stranded...
Comedies don't get much more self-referential than this film, in which a bunch of old...
When actor James Franco threw a party for his fellow movie stars including the star-studded...
You'd have to go back to 1998's Armageddon to find another film that so adeptly...