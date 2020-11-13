Rihanna's Fenty has released a second footwear collection with Amina Muaddi.

The 32-year-old singer's brand has joined forces once again with the Jordanian-Romanian designer for the new drop, which is comprised of four new show-stopping styles.

Priced from $700, it includes a pair of on-trend square-toed slingbacks, a corset pump, a sandal with diamante and satin straps, and a stiletto with ribbons all the way up to the knee.

Muaddi - who along with Fenty won the Collaborator of the Year Award at the Footwear News Achievement Awards, the shoe equivalent to the Oscars - and Fenty’s popular first collection flew off the shelves in July and soon sold out.

On what the aim was with the new drop, Muaddi said: “I wanted to create footwear that represented the muse and the brand: strong, but refined and feminine.”

Currently, the collection is available over on Fenty.com, but from November 14, they can be purchased via farfetch.com and levelshoes.com.

Meanwhile, it was revealed last month that the ‘Work’ hitmaker is one of America’s richest self-made women.

The 'We Found Love' hitmaker ranked in 33rd place on Forbes' annual list, which ranks some of the United States' most successful women entrepreneurs.

As well as this ranking,the businesswoman also appears at number 60 on the Forbes Celebrity 100 2020 list and number 61 on the Power Women 2019 list.

Rihanna - who is best known for her musical feats as well as her fashion and cosmetics ranges under her Savage x Fenty brand - was also joined on the list by 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' matriarch Kris Jenner, who sits at 92 on the list and is worth $190 million compared to Rihanna's $600 million.