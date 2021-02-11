Rihanna and LVMH have decided to close down the singer's Fenty clothing label two years after it launched.
Rihanna's Fenty clothing label has been "put on hold".
The 'Diamonds' hitmaker launched the luxury fashion line in 2019 with LVMH.
However, after two years, they've made the joint decision to close down the clothing business to focus on the singer's lucrative Fenty Beauty cosmetics and Savage x Fenty lingerie lines.
In a statement issued to WWD.com, LVMH said: "Rihanna and LVMH have jointly made the decision to put on hold the RTW activity, based in Europe, pending better conditions. Following the completion of a fundraising round where L Catterton has taken a stake into Savage X Fenty, LVMH and Rihanna reaffirm their ambition to concentrate on the growth and the long-term development of [the] Fenty ecosystem focusing on cosmetics, skincare and lingerie."
The Fenty clothing arm was tailored to the high-end market, whereas Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty is more affordable.
The last collection was in November and saw Rihanna team up with popular designer Amina Muaddi on a range of heels.
Upon the launch of Fenty clothing, the 32-year-old star had insisted: "I’m not the face of my brand, but I am the muse, and my DNA has to run all the way through it. I don’t want anyone to pull up my website and think, Rihanna would never wear that."
Rihanna is yet to comment on the closure.
