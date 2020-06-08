Rihanna likes to be ''expressive'' with her hair, as her hairstylist, Yusef, dubbed the singer's hairstyles as ''all trendsetting works of art''.
Rihanna likes to be ''expressive'' with her hair.
Her hairstylist, Yusef, has dubbed the 'Stay' singer's hairstyles as ''all trendsetting works of art''.
Asked what his favourite hair looks of Rihanna's are, he said: ''They're all my babies. They're all trendsetting works of art. We like to have fun, we like to create, we like to be expressive.''
And Yusef believes the 32-year-old singer and businesswoman really ''kicked the door down'' and ''paved the way'' for inclusivity across the beauty and fashion industry.
Speaking about inclusivity in the beauty industry, he added: ''The direction is good. People just really have to follow through with it. Shoutout to Fenty Beauty for paving the way for that.
''Ri basically kicked the door down. That is something I've always thought was really important, for even me being a hairstylist - knowing how to deal with all textures of hair.''
Yusef is backing a new campaign for retailers to pledge to stock at least 15 per cent of black-owned brands in their stores.
He told Glossy: ''I'm just not really about, like, people talking about it; just do it. You know what I mean? I think it's a wonderful idea. I hope I'm in that number with my brand. And I just want it to be something that's consistent, not just for the moment. Stock up these aisles. Get black hair brands from the bottom of the aisle, off the floor, and put them right at the top, so people can be equal and not less than. It's just crazy. My goal is to go into these stores and be part of that market, and be on the top shelf, and stay there.''
