Rihanna has teased her long-awaited new music is on its way "soon".
Fans have been waiting a very long time for the follow-up to her most recent LP, 2016's 'Anti', which she has teased her fans about over and over again.
And in a new exchange with a paparazzi, who asked: “Any new music? Anything?”, she replied: “Soon soon soon."
Rihanna previously promised her new album will be "worth the wait", while she has teased fans can expect a "completely different sound".
The 'Rude Boy' hitmaker insisted she is "always" working on her music and despite fans' pleas for her to share her latest material, she wants to wait until she's completely satisfied.
She said: "I'm always working on new music. Just because I haven't released an album in a few years doesn't mean I haven't been working on it.
"I'm not just going to put music out because people are craving it. I'm going to make it worth the wait - and it will be worth the wait."
The billionaire businesswoman has also found success as an actress and with her Fenty brands but she insisted that whatever she's working on has to be something she truly believes in.
She said: "For me, it's about achieving excellence. That's why I will never put an album out for the sake of it or do a movie for the sake of it or a fashion collaboration for the sake of it. I have to believe in it."
Meanwhile, Rihanna recently re-issued all eight of her studio albums on limited-edition vinyl.
The 'Work' hitmaker unveiled the ‘Rih-issue’ series; her entire discography presented with uniquely coloured discs alongside bundles featuring exclusive merchandise.
The 33-year-old R&B-pop megastar captioned an animated visual showing off the drop on Instagram: "the RIH ISSUE cop these limited edition color vinyl + exclusive merch sets before dey gon’ !!! pre-order now at shoprihanna.com (sic)"
They are available to buy now via shoprihanna.com.
The 'Umbrella' hitmaker released her debut studio album ‘Music of the Sun’ in 2005.
