Rihanna thinks "representation" is more important than the garments themselves with her Savage X Fenty line.

The 33-year-old singer has been working on her third runway experience, 'Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3', and admitted after each show, she questions who was left out and who could be involved next time because she wants to help everyone feel they have a "space in this world".

She said: "I’m always rooting for the underdog, and there’s always someone left to represent. Everything that’s been going on in the world has influenced not just this collection, but the way we look at our talent.

“It’s really influenced the way we look at representation—which, I think, is actually more important than even the collection. It’s a fashion show, yeah, but when people see someone like them, they suddenly feel represented.

"It brings a lot of confidence out in someone; it gives them a lot of reassurance that they have a space in this world. And that’s something that we push ourselves to expand every single year.”

This year's show includes the likes of Lucky Blue Smith, Troye Sivan, Jeremy Pope, and Nyjah Huston because Rihanna wanted men to feel involved too.

She told Vogue.com: "Men of all different sizes, different races. I think men have been left behind in terms of inclusion and curves."

When it comes to the show itself, the 'Diamonds' hitmaker was inspired by the venue, the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles, which was built in the 1970s and boasts spiral staircases, circular catwalks over reflecting pools in a huge central lobby, huge banquetting halls, a swimming pool on the roof, and a helipad.

She said: “The inspiration really came from this venue.

“When I saw this place, I got so excited about what we could do here. It just made me get inspired and creative. We’re using the entire space - inside, outside, rooftop, helipad.

"The beauty of the space is so intense that we didn’t want to hide anything.”