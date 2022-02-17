Rihanna is moisturising more than ever since discovering her pregnancy and urges fans to do the same.
Rihanna is using moisturiser "more than ever" during her pregnancy.
The 33-year-old popstar - who is expecting her first child with partner A$AP Rocky - is trying to avoid dry skin more since becoming pregnant and named her favourite product do do so.
She said: "I would say I'm staying more moisturized than ever. Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream is my go-to."
Rihanna - who is the founder of cosmetics company Fenty Beauty - was also asked which two items from her range she would gift her each of her fans, naming and urged fans about the importance of using moisturiser through the rapidly changing seasons.
She said: "I would want [my fans] to have the Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer because it has SPF. Spring and summer are about to come around the corner like that, and you're going to need it. I would also gift the Icon Refillable Lipstick because I feel so proud of this product, from the packaging all the way to the bullet — which was designed to match the shape of my Cupid's bow — to the texture and performance of the lipstick itself."
The 'Umbrella' hitmaker then went on to explain that since becoming pregnant, she has made the effort to make her beauty regimes more eco-friendly and that her companies have done a "great job" at becoming more sustainable.
She told Allure: "Pregnancy makes me look at being more sustainable — with everything, all around," she says. "We've done a great job at that with Fenty Skin, so now we want to make sure we're doing that with Fenty Beauty as well."
Unlike the Sue Gray report into alleged law breaking at Number 10, our five favourite forthcoming albums in February all have a confirmed date to be...
Less than two years after she graduated from the BRIT School for Performing Arts & Technology, Adele cemented her arrival on the music scene with her...
Meat Loaf, born Michael Lee Aday, in Dallas, Texas, sadly passed away on the 20th January at the age of 74.
On the 14th January 1977 David Bowie surprised everyone yet again with one of his most extraordinary records when he released his 11th studio album,...
As 2022 begins and New Year's resolutions are made, and just as quickly broken, the first batch of eagerly awaited new musical releases are set to...
Having just released their feel good, and irresistibly funky - "guaranteed winter blues killer", Roll The Dice, Edinburgh's Atom Eyes are seeing out...
It's been 20 years since French filmmaker Luc Besson shook up the sci-fi genre with...
Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are partners. Skilled government agents whose job it...
For Luc Besson's latest foray into the sci-fi stratosphere, he has decided to bring the...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Captain Smek is the leader of a group of aliens called Boov who are stranded...
Comedies don't get much more self-referential than this film, in which a bunch of old...
When actor James Franco threw a party for his fellow movie stars including the star-studded...
You'd have to go back to 1998's Armageddon to find another film that so adeptly...