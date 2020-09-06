Rihanna is ''healing quickly'' after being involved in an electric scooter accident.

The 32-year-old star suffered some bruising to her face after the unfortunate accident, but a representative of the singer has confirmed she is now ''completely fine''.

The rep told People: ''Rihanna is completely fine now but flipped over on an electric scooter last week and bruised her forehead and face.

''Luckily there were no major injuries and she is healing quickly.''

Rihanna has recently been working on new music, and Hollywood filmmaker Peter Berg also confirmed earlier this month that her Amazon documentary will be released ''around'' US Independence Day.

The director admitted that shooting the film has been an ''epic journey'' over a four-year period.

He said: ''The Rihanna doc is something I've been working on with her for almost four years now.

''Amazon's gonna release it summer next year, sometime hopefully around the fourth of July. It's been a really epic journey, the past four years with her.''

Rihanna hasn't released an album since 2016's 'Anti'.

But Peter insisted she's currently ''firing on all cylinders'' as she divides her time between various business ventures.

He shared: ''She's a remarkable woman, who everyday seems to grow and branch out into new businesses and new endeavours at a rate that it's almost hard to keep up with.

''So every time we think we're going to finish the movie and put it out, she does something like start a fashion line like Fenty, or her lingerie line, or her skin care line.

''She's firing on all cylinders, she's making new music now and she's having so much success in business and she's such an entrepreneur that we're letting it grow, but we are gonna try and close it up in the spring and release it in the summer.''