Rihanna could be set to launch a new haircare line.

The 33-year-old singer reportedly filed a trademark application for Fenty Hair under her company, Roraj Trade LLC, last week.

According to the legal documents, the potential line would cover product categories such as haircare preparation, hair colour, hair styling, straightening or relaxing, and dandruff shampoo, DailyMail.com reports.

Despite filing the legal documents, Rihanna has yet to comment on her new business ambitions.

The 'Work' hitmaker previously put her luxury clothing line, Fenty - which she launched in 2019 with LVMH - on hold so she could focus on Fenty Beauty cosmetics and Savage x Fenty lingerie lines.

LVMH previously said: "Rihanna and LVMH have jointly made the decision to put on hold the RTW activity, based in Europe, pending better conditions. Following the completion of a fundraising round where L Catterton has taken a stake into Savage X Fenty, LVMH and Rihanna reaffirm their ambition to concentrate on the growth and the long-term development of [the] Fenty ecosystem focusing on cosmetics, skincare and lingerie."

The Fenty clothing arm was tailored to the high-end market, whereas Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty is more affordable.

The last collection was in November and saw Rihanna team up with popular designer Amina Muaddi on a range of heels.

Upon the launch of the clothing line, the pop star said: "I’m not the face of my brand, but I am the muse, and my DNA has to run all the way through it. I don’t want anyone to pull up my website and think, Rihanna would never wear that."

Rihanna also released her Fenty Skin products in stores in December after launching the brand in July.

The chart-topping star hopes her line will end the stigma that men are "not allowed" to care for their skin.

She said: "Men love their skin, and they take care of it, but they feel obligated almost to only use products that are for men because anything beyond that feels too feminine, it’s not for them, they’re not allowed, they don’t have permission."