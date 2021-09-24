Rihanna insists she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky didn't plan their matching outfits for the Met Gala earlier this month.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky didn't plan their matching outfits for the Met Gala.
The 33-year-old star and her 32-year-old boyfriend arrived together on the red carpet for the glitzy event as she wore an all-black Balenciaga ensemble, while her man took off his colourful overcoat to reveal a black suit and white ruffled shirt.
However, this wasn't part of the plan as she told E! News' 'Daily Pop': "We weren't even sure if we were going to go, so separately we were planning our looks just to be prepared.
"We ended up getting ready together and going and I didn't even realise we were on a carpet together until somebody said, 'You're making your debut,' and I was like, 'Oh, s***.' "
Rihanna has been busy preparing for her Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 show, which will air on Amazon Prime Video on Friday (24.09.21).
Reflecting on the showcase, she admitted her favourite part of the designer showcase is getting to see "different body types" wearing the collection.
She explained: "Seeing the different body types, honestly, because there's certain things that I designed that I'm like, 'I would never wear that, just no way. That would make my stomach look terrible'.
"But then I see someone wear it, and I'm like, 'No way, I could wear it too!' Women are just so confident in this show."
Meanwhile, Rihanna recently admitted after each show, she questions who was left out and who could be involved next time because she wants to help everyone feel they have a "space in this world".
She said: "I’m always rooting for the underdog, and there’s always someone left to represent. Everything that’s been going on in the world has influenced not just this collection, but the way we look at our talent.
“It’s really influenced the way we look at representation — which, I think, is actually more important than even the collection.
"It’s a fashion show, yeah, but when people see someone like them, they suddenly feel represented.
"It brings a lot of confidence out in someone; it gives them a lot of reassurance that they have a space in this world. And that’s something that we push ourselves to expand every single year.”
From Halsey to Foo Fighters, these tracks tell a parent’s story with raw honesty.
The baby on Nirvana’s Nevermind album is suing for sexual exploitation.
It's been 20 years since French filmmaker Luc Besson shook up the sci-fi genre with...
Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are partners. Skilled government agents whose job it...
For Luc Besson's latest foray into the sci-fi stratosphere, he has decided to bring the...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Comedies don't get much more self-referential than this film, in which a bunch of old...
When actor James Franco threw a party for his fellow movie stars including the star-studded...
You'd have to go back to 1998's Armageddon to find another film that so adeptly...
The ocean is vast. Many parts of it are unexplored by man; those parts make...