Rihanna felt like a ''clown'' in her yellow Met Gala dress.

The 32-year-old singer, fashion designer and beauty mogul wore the stunning Guo Pei designed gown to the annual event in 2015 and, although it remains as one of the most iconic outfits from the Met Ball, Rihanna admitted she initially thought the fur trim and huge train were too much.

Speaking to Access Hollywood, she explained: ''That night, the choreography of getting in the car and getting out, like, we had to choreograph it. Who sits at the door? Where does the coat go? Where do I sit?

''I remember being so scared to get out of that car because I felt like, 'I'm doing too much.' I was driving past the red carpet, and I was just seeing, like, gowns, and I was like, 'Oh my god, I'm a clown. People are going to laugh at me. This is like, too much.' I thought that. I circled like, three times, I'm not even joking. And finally, I was like, 'Whatever, let's go. Let's just go. Let's just go.' I know. I don't regret it.'''

Meanwhile, Rihanna has previously revealed that she likes to champion up and coming fashion designers but she looks for ''originality'', creativity, perspective and an insight into their thought process, which is reflected onto their creations'', before she supports them and dons their clothes.

She said: ''I look for originality. I look for a creative, clever perspective. I love that. I love just seeing the mind of someone reflected onto a piece of clothing. It says a lot about what's going on in their minds.''