Fenty has partnered with the online luxury fashion retail platform Farfetch, in order to expand its global reach.
Fenty has signed a new deal with Farfetch.
Until now, Rihanna has sold her fashion line exclusively through its own e-commerce channel but Fenty has now partnered with the online luxury fashion retail platform to expand its global reach.
Giorgio Belloli, chief commercial and sustainability officer at Farfetch, told WWD: ''We've long admired Fenty's innovative approach to luxury fashion retail and the way they champion inclusivity for customers. Fenty was looking for a retail partner to double down on its digital-first business model and, with our global customer base and industry-leading platform model, it's an ideal opportunity to work together.''
The new deal is expected to help Fenty be more widely distributed in markets such as the Middle East and Brazil.
The collaboration has been announced to coincide with the third part of Fenty's latest drop, dubbed Release 6-20.
The new collection will feature a capsule collection from shoe designer Amina Muaddi.
Fenty said on Instagram: ''Sky high! Presenting the Caged In sandals, the first style in our 7-20 shoe release designed by @aminamuaddi. Lacing all the way up the foot and calf, Caged In comes with a metallic heel inspired by the shape and strength of steel nails. Available JULY 15th on FENTY.com.''
And speaking about the collaboration, Fenty deputy creative director Jahleel Weaver told British Vogue that Fenty chose Amina because she ''embodies the values of the brand''.
He explained: ''Amina is obviously extremely talented, with a great point of view and aesthetic, but she also embodies the values of the Fenty brand. Like Rihanna, she's a modern woman designing for modern women.''
