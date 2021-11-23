Sir Ridley Scott has suggested that millennials and mobile phones are to blame for 'The Last Duel' bombing at the box office.
Sir Ridley Scott has blamed the failure of 'The Last Duel' on millennials.
The acclaimed director's latest project has bombed at the box office despite featuring an impressive cast that includes Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer and he suggested that a lack of engagement from younger generations is to blame.
Ridley told the 'WTF with Marc Maron' podcast: "I think what it boils down to – what we've got today (are) the audiences who were brought up on these f***ing cell phones. The millennial, (who) do not ever want to be taught anything unless you tell it on the cell phone."
The filmmaker – whose previous credits include 'Blade Runner' and 'Gladiator' – added: "This is a broad stroke, but I think we're dealing with it right now with Facebook. This is a misdirection that has happened where it's given the wrong kind of confidence to this latest generation, I think."
Ridley says he has no regrets about making the historical epic, which has been one of the biggest flops of a filmmaking career that spans more than four decades.
The 83-year-old director said: "I've never had one regret on any movie I've ever made. Nothing. I learned very early on to be your own critic. The only thing you should really have an opinion on is what you did. Walk away. Make sure you're happy. And don't look back. That's me."
Meanwhile, Ridley recently took aim at superhero movies by branding them as "boring as s***".
The 'House of Gucci' filmmaker said: "The best films are driven by the characters, and we'll come to superheroes after this if you want, because I'll crush it. I'll f***ing crush it. They're f***ing boring as s***.
"Their scripts are not any f***ing good. I think I've done three great superhero movies. One would be 'Alien' with Sigourney Weaver. One would be f***ing 'Gladiator', and one would be ('Blade Runner').
"They're superhero movies. So, why don't the superhero movies have better stories? Sorry. I got off the rail, but I mean, c'mon. They're mostly saved by special effects, and that's becoming boring for everyone who works with special effects, if you've got the money."
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
After 'Life Won't Wait', and in between 'Rancid 5' and 'Indestructible', Tim Armstrong somehow found time to form his new band - Transplants, and...
The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style...
Jean Paul Getty (Kevin Spacey) may have been the richest man of his time, but...
Master filmmaker Ridley Scott is back to continue the story 10 years after the events...
In this early clip from Alien: Covenant, we see two technicians in full bodysuits approach...
Ten years after the disastrous expedition that was Prometheus, another group of space explorers band...
Just as people began to write off veteran director Ridley Scott after a series of...
In these faux featurettes, the crew of Ares 3 talk us through some of the...
Mark Watney is an astronaut whose resourceful and determined personality is the only thing he...
A meaty, fascinating story is splintered into three plot strands that battle for the viewer's...
Aside from impressive 21st century digital effects, this new take on the Moses story pales...
Director Ridley Scott (Alien, Gladiator, Kingdom of Heaven) talks about world of his new film,...