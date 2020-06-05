Sir Ridley Scott believes there is more ''mileage'' in the 'Alien' franchise and is keen to explore more stories.
Sir Ridley Scott believes there is more ''mileage'' in the 'Alien' series.
The 82-year-old director helmed the original film - which starred Sigourney Weaver and Sir John Hurt - in 1979 as well as prequels 'Prometheus' and 'Alien: Covenant' and he explained there are still stories to be told in the sci-fi franchise.
Ridley told the Los Angeles Times newspaper: ''I still think there's a lot of mileage in Alien, but I think you'll have to now re-evolve.''
The 'Gladiator' filmmaker added suggested a new story could explain how the deadly Alien was set loose on the Nostromo ship in the original movie.
Ridley explained: ''What I always thought when I was making the first one (was) why would a creature like this be made and why was it travelling in what I always thought was a kind of war-craft, which was carrying these eggs. What was the purpose of the eggs?
''That's the thing to question - who, why, and for what purpose is the next idea, I think.''
It was reported last year that Scott was returning to the franchise to helm a third prequel and he admitted he jumped at the chance to work on a new project.
He said: ''They sent me a script and I read it. I loved it. I was in Hollywood within 32 hours.''
Scott had previously cast doubt over the future of the series after this disappointing box office performance of 'Alien: Covenant' in 2017 and hinted that the future projects would focus on artificial intelligence.
He remarked: ''I think the beast has almost run out, personally.
''I think the evolution of the alien himself is nearly over, but what I was trying to do was transcend and move to another story, which would be taken over by AIs.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style...
Jean Paul Getty (Kevin Spacey) may have been the richest man of his time, but...
Master filmmaker Ridley Scott is back to continue the story 10 years after the events...
In this early clip from Alien: Covenant, we see two technicians in full bodysuits approach...
Ten years after the disastrous expedition that was Prometheus, another group of space explorers band...
Just as people began to write off veteran director Ridley Scott after a series of...
In these faux featurettes, the crew of Ares 3 talk us through some of the...
Mark Watney is an astronaut whose resourceful and determined personality is the only thing he...
A meaty, fascinating story is splintered into three plot strands that battle for the viewer's...
Aside from impressive 21st century digital effects, this new take on the Moses story pales...
Director Ridley Scott (Alien, Gladiator, Kingdom of Heaven) talks about world of his new film,...