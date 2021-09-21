Ricky Wilson has hit back at anti-vaxxers who booed him during the Kaiser Chiefs' Isle of Wight Festival performance.

The 'I Predict A Riot' hitmaker caused a stir when he listed off the manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines, including Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca, and requested festival-goers to respond in response to which jab they had received during their set at Seaclose Park in Newport, Isle of Wight, on Saturday (18.09.21).

In footage shared on social media from the festival, the 43-year-old singer can be heard saying: “Let’s hear it for the anti-vaxxers", and was instantly met with boos from the crowd.

And, on Monday (20.09.21), the former 'Voice UK' coach took to Twitter to slam the "'Vaccine Risk Aware' community'.

He wrote: “I thought the virus was frightening, but the dedicated velocity of the ‘Vaccine Risk Aware’ community is swift, personal, harsh, expletive ridden and effective.”

They win fair and square. Twitter is yours."

It comes after Nicki Minaj hit the headlines in recent days for repeatedly voicing her scepticism about the vaccine.

The 38-year-old US rapper even claimed that her cousin's friend became "impotent" and that his "testicles became swollen" after having the jab.

Nicki - who has more than 22 million followers on Twitter - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied (sic)"