Ricky Wilson has postponed his wedding, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Kaiser Chiefs frontman was due to tie the knot with stylist Grace Zito at The Pig hotel in Bath over the weekend but they have decided to call it off due to new government lockdown restrictions in the UK.

He told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''We weren't allowed singing in the church which was a big thing, 15 people just isn't enough, it is too hard to make a decision who could be there and who couldn't. I mean I am in a band with five guys. Also Grace wanted McBusted for the reception and there are too many of them for the rule of six.

''You would like the freedom not have your brain reminded about the global pandemic when you are trying to celebrate the best day of your life. I think we will just have to wait.''

However, RIcky, 42, insisted he is more excited than ever about tying the knot with Grace and he can't wait until they can have a huge bash with all of their family and friends.

He said: ''The weird thing is I am more excited about it now than ever, and I didn't think I could get more excited. It would be great if there is a time when people are so desperate to have a good time that it goes on for days - I hope people say wherever it is and whenever it is we are coming and going to dance until our feet bleed.''

The pair will celebrate what should have been their wedding day with lunch at a restaurant in Cornwall, that they have been trying to get into for ''years''.